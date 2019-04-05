More Powerful EcoBoost Engine Coming To 2020 Ford Mustang

As you’re already aware, Ford is working on a souped-up Mustang EcoBoost for the 2020 model year. The block, cylinder head castings, and engine tune are expected to differ from the current engine, bridging the gap between the EcoBoost we all know and love and the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.
Hearsay on Ford forums suggests that the hi-po Mustang with the 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine will be showcased at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The best we can do until the doors open on April 19th is to hang on tight and hope for the best.
“Wait a minute. Didn’t the Focus RS feature this engine with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the pony car?” We’re inclined to think that Ford will Focus RS-ify the Mustang EcoBoost too, leveling up to 350 horsepower or thereabouts compared to 310. As if that wasn’t enough, 350 pound-feet of torque doesn’t sound bad at all for this displacement.
As ever, the ten-speed SelectShift automatic transmission is expected as an optional extra priced at $1,595. Future customers going for the six-speed manual should know the rev-matching feature is exclusive to the Coyote, which pumps out 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
For even better performance where it matters, the EcoBoost Performance Package adds a lot of go-faster goodies for an additional $2,495 over the MSRP of the 2019 model year. Starting with the 3.55 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, the ‘Stang also gets 19-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 255/40 summer tires, a black strut-tower brace, heavy-duty front springs, larger brake rotors with four-piston calipers, larger radiator, an upsized rear sway bay, “unique chassis tuning,” and “unique EPAS, ABS, and Stability Control tuning.”
We’re still disappointed in the Active Noise Control that feeds fake engine sounds in the cabin, but hey, there’s a way to shut off the system. Gently pull the headliner down at the rear glass, unplug the ANC, and you’re done!
On an ending note, will Ford revive the SVO nameplate for the hi-po Mustang EcoBoost? That would be an interesting choice given the Mustang SVO from 1984 through 1986, which came with a four-cylinder turbo and a displacement of 2.3 liters.
