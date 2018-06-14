Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

2019 Audi A1 Second Teaser Reveals More Of the Obvious

Look at those shoes, socks, and nails! But it’s actually the car that’s the star here, not the photobombing lady. Together with the .gif, the German automaker mentions on social media that the A1 is “as individual as you - fit your all-new #Audi #A1with rims, roof and spoilers in different colors. #TheNewAudiA1 #EpicModeOn.” What sort of epic mode are they talking about, only they know.Audi has a thing for trying to make a boring car seem exciting, and the marketing department makes no exception with the A1 . Criticism aside, the newcomer is longer, wider, roomier, safer, and bristling with more technology than ever before.Stepping on the tail of the MINI Hardtop with the customization options mentioned in this teaser, the A1 benefits from full-LED headlights (optional) and contrasting side dills extending over the full width of the doors. From the looks of it, the pictured vehicle also appears to be equipped with the S line exterior trim package.MMI Touch infotainment with Audi Virtual Cockpit are also in the offing, and as you would expect from a German-made hatchback competing in the premium segment, those two are likely to be optional instead of standard equipment. Having said these, what’s there to look forward from the point of view of the oily bits?At least in the first instance, the A1 will benefit from the 1.0- and 1.5-liter TSI engines (95, 115, and 150 horsepower), as well as the 1.6-liter version of the EA288 turbo diesel. The recently revealed EA288 Evo won’t be offered because Audi will use the mild-hybrid turbo diesel in vehicles with longitudinal engine orientation.Further down the line, Audi is extremely likely to come up with the S1, packing the 200-horsepower four-cylinder from the Polo GTI. There’s talk about an RS1 as well, though it remains to be seen if Audi can make a case for such a model within the range.