2019 Audi S7 Sportback Spied During High-Altitude Testing

While we wouldn't go as far as to call this "production-ready," the prototype for the next-generation S7 Sportback does have some revealing features in these latest spyshots. 14 photos



Like almost all modern Audis, the regular A7 doesn't have visible exhaust tips, So the S7 is quite different from the base model in the way the diffuser skirt is shaped.



However, despite looking sporty, the front bumper is not the final version. We are looking at the S line exterior package, which adds those intakes you see. The real A7 will need a different grille, and let's not forget the trademark silver mirrors!



The big news with this generation is what lies behind that bumper, as Audi has downsized from the previous 4.0-liter V8 engine to a 2.9-liter twin-turbo, similar to the one fitted to the RS4 or the Panamera 4S. The power output should stay the same at 450 HP , but don't expect weight savings or performance gains. However, it doesn't look like the 435 HP, 1,980kg



That being said, with lower emissions than before and such a small displacement, picking the S7 over a regular A7 seems like a no-brainer. As for price, the 50 TDI is the only model currently available, and it costs from around €66,000 in Germany. The S7 might cost €10,000 more but is easily worth it for the sound alone.



