2013 Chevy Camaro 2SS Hot Wheels Is Going to Waste, Driven for Just 810 Miles

The Chevrolet Camaro came to be in 1966, and two years later, Mattel’s Hot Wheels stepped onto the scene. The two brands have been sharing an interesting love story since 1968, but most of the time it was the toymaker that honored the muscle/pony car. Until late 2012, that is, when at the year’s SEMA show Chevy returned the favor.
Back then, Chevy announced that starting with early 2013 a special, Hot Wheels version of the actual, life-sized Camaro would be coming. It was to be available in 2LT (V6) and 2SS (V8) trims, but also very limited.
In the case of the 2SS, a little over 1,100 of them ended up being made, and just close to 250 were equipped with a manual transmission. The Kinetic Blue Metallic example we have here is one of them.
Currently selling through RK Motors, the Camaro 2SS Hot Wheels Edition is practically brand new, despite the seven or so years that have passed since it rolled off the lines. The 6.2-liter LS3 V8 (430 horsepower) engine and the 6-speed manual transmission have only been put to use for 810 miles (1,303 km), making the car practically brand new.
That means everything, both inside and out, is as shiny as it was close to a decade ago. On the outside, the Camaro packs things like a red-laced ZL-1 grille, black valance trim, and a number of Hot Wheels emblems, while the interior comes with a Hot Wheels-themed design, with all the amenities one would expect from a modern car: 6-way power adjustment seat for the driver, head up display, Chevy MyLink infotainment system, and Boston Acoustics speakers, among others.
The dealer selling the car is asking $42,900 for it, which is not all that much, all things considered. We only hope they manage to find a new owner for it, otherwise this would be a waste of a perfectly-good Hot Wheel real car.
