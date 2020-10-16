2021 Ford Bronco Hot Wheels Leaked, Sasquatch Package Looks Amazing

October is a big month for fans of the 2021 Ford Bronco (and there are quite a few around): not only is the Blue Oval expected to launch the official configurator in the next two weeks, but the Hot Wheels incarnation of the offroader is here, albeit thanks to a leak.
Thanks to forum chat and various unofficial channels, we already knew the 1:64 scale Bronco would be coming this month. However, we can now check out the first images of the casting, with these having surfaced on Instagram.
It looks like multiple fans over in Malaysia, where these more-than-just-toys are produced, have already gotten their hands on the upcoming 2021 collection, so the Bronco naturally took center stage (for one, the Corvette C8.R is also fresh metal, but images of the scale model were already available online).
The first Instagram post below shows the SUV in its case (the account that brought this to our attention also shows photos of other 2021 goodies, so feel free to browse around). As for the second post, this shows the naked model.
To start with, this is part of the 2021 Then and Now collection, while being finished in Sky Blue, a much lighter shade compared to the Antimatter Blue the actual car offers. It comes with Smoke-tinted windows, while adding BRONCO branding, as well as the kicking horse logo on the sides.
Judging by the grille, this two-door is a Badlands trim, which is only second to the Wildtrack. However, while the choice was probably determined by the arguably cooler grille of the first, the BLOR (Hot Wheels' Beadlock Off-Road Wheels, whose current form was introduced in 2015) mean this represents the optional Sasquatch Package, which brings the vehicle to full-rugged-terrain spec (think: 35-inch mud tires, extra suspension clearance, larger fender flares and other features not visible on this small contraption, such as the electromechanical transfer case and the ten-speed automatic).
As for the process that led to the creation of this tiny Bronco, Mattel-owned Hot Wheels normally takes about 12 to 18 months to transform an actual car into shelf material. And all that's left now is to wait for the official introduction of the scale model - keep in mind that the 1:1 scale Bronco is set to land in Ford dealerships next spring.
