“Unmolested” 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Is How Old Cars Should Be Kept

During its (interrupted) over half a century lifespan, the Chevrolet Camaro shapeshifted much more than other cars did during longer times. The moniker started life with a design similar to what the competition was offering in the 1960s, moved on to bolder lines and larger dimensions for the second generation, was completely restyled for the third, and changes continued to pile up until the arrival of the current Camaro, born in 2016.
Generally speaking, Camaros have become real collectibles regardless of generation. Just launch a web search and your screen will be flooded with sales ads, and you’ll be in for a really hard time trying to decide which one to get. The biggest problem is that most of these early-gen Camaros are either in terrible shape, or have been modified to some degree and are no longer as pure as they once used to be.
The one we have here, proudly featured in our Chevrolet Month coverage, is one of the rare ones that still pack the original gear, and what’s more important, has been well preserved and is in running order.
The Camaro is from 1979, and it is described by its seller as an “unmolested” example. That means it has barely been driven – 25,000 miles/40,000 km are shown on the odometer, all original – and when stored, the car was parked indoors. It was also serviced regularly.
The vehicle is powered by the same engine it rolled off the lines all those years ago with, namely a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 paired to an automatic transmission and good for 175 hp.
According to the sales ad, the car “starts on command, runs strong, and drives/shifts well.” It is equipped with all the features one would want from such a vehicle, including power steering, power windows, inflatable spare tire, and jack.
As said, the Camaro is listed as for sale. The asking price is well within the affordable range of most car collectors, namely $31,900.
The one we have here, proudly featured in our Chevrolet Month coverage, is one of the rare ones that still pack the original gear, and what’s more important, has been well preserved and is in running order.
The Camaro is from 1979, and it is described by its seller as an “unmolested” example. That means it has barely been driven – 25,000 miles/40,000 km are shown on the odometer, all original – and when stored, the car was parked indoors. It was also serviced regularly.
The vehicle is powered by the same engine it rolled off the lines all those years ago with, namely a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 paired to an automatic transmission and good for 175 hp.
According to the sales ad, the car “starts on command, runs strong, and drives/shifts well.” It is equipped with all the features one would want from such a vehicle, including power steering, power windows, inflatable spare tire, and jack.
As said, the Camaro is listed as for sale. The asking price is well within the affordable range of most car collectors, namely $31,900.