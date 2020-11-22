Chevrolet Camaro "Saab" Is the Swedish Muscle Car

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the rendering we have here is like a question nobody asked: how would a Chevrolet Camaro look if it received a face transplant from a Saab? Of course, one might also wonder why anybody would come up with such a stunt, even if we're simply dealing with work that only exists in the virtual realm.
If you're like us and spend way too much time on the automotive side of social media, you're probably aware of the fact that such renderings are a bit of a trend these days. And there's more than one reason for this.
For starters, the easy-on-the-eyes look of this mix makes for a bit of a surprise, with this fifth-gen Camaro wearing a Saab 9-3 front end looking like it was meant to be.
Then there's the fact that such a shenanigan allows one to dream of a world where the Saab brand wouldn't just be brought back from the dead, but it would thrive in ways never known during the Swedish automaker's modern era.
For instance, with the help of this exercise, we can think of the carmaker's final era, which saw General Motors owning the company throughout the 2000s, as an ode to the rear-wheel drive ways of the old Saab.
Besides, with Saab's fame built on its innovative spirit, who knows how this could've helped improve the Camaro formula (with rumors of Chevy's muscle car set to be discontinued after 2023, it looks like this iconic badge could use all the help it can get these days).
Alas, an actual comeback seems impossible. It's all due to aspects such as a failed Koenigsegg takeover attempt, former parent company National Electric Vehicles Sweden (NEVS) having acquired and sold the rights to Saab last decade and truck builder Scania, who owns the Griffin logo, having denied NEVS the rights to use this.
Returning to our RWD happy place, you can thank digital label Car Front Swaps for these pixels. Oh, and as you'll notice in the Insta post below, the rendering came thanks to a fan's suggestion.
