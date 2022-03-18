2012 Lexus LFA Nurburgring Auction Fails To Impress, Last Bid Didn't Change the Price Much

Not what anyone was expecting. This low-mileage 2012 Lexus LFA with the Nurburgring Package got away for a hefty sum, but the 3,300 people watching the live auction didn’t get to enjoy a spicy competition. Still, this sale should be remembered. Here’s why.
The market is always right, correct? Well, in this case, it is.
The LFA’s Nurburgring original cost back in 2012 was $445,000. Back then, owners of this Lexus got for the price they paid one night of accommodation near the track in Germany, a tailored jacket that showed others that you’re one of the 50 customers that got one of these beauties, and free access for one year at Nurburgring – and, of course, the vehicle. After 10 years and just a bit over 2,000 miles on the odometer, the supercar was sold for $1,625,000 in the U.S. to a new owner that now has one “basic” LFA and this special one. He’s a lucky person! There aren’t many people out there that can say they have one LFA, let alone two!
The price the car eventually reached on Bring a Trailer isn’t a disappointment. It’s almost the same as the black LFA Nurburgring that was sold last year for $1,600,000 at an RM Sotheby’s event.
The issue is everybody was kind of waiting for some competition in the last 10-15 minutes of the auction. Comments were flowing like crazy, people were sharing all kinds of stories, and the bids weren’t coming. At the last minute, one bidder came with just $5,000 over the last offer. Mind you, the $1,620,000 bid was registered more than a week ago! That may be why people (me included) expected this LFA Nurburgring to take the value of the supercar to new heights.
All in all, it still ended well for both parties. The seller got a good price out of it, and the new owner added a special vehicle to their collection. Nothing bad came out of this transaction on BaT.
But I can’t stop wondering now: is the used car market starting to lose steam? For now, I guess not. There are more auctions that need to end with much lower-than-expected prices for us to reach this conclusion.
In the end, it’s cool to see cars like this 2012 Lexus LFA Nurburgring hit the market. They have an outstanding story that needs resurfacing from time to time, especially when you are reminded by the fact that Jeremy Clarkson himself admitted this was “the best car” he had ever driven.
