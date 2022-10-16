1988 Chevrolet V30 Silverado Crew-Cab Is Up for Sale, Just Needs Some Interior Work Done

Pickup trucks have a special appeal. Whether you are doing heavy-duty work or just want a rugged off-road vehicle you can carry a house in, they can get the job done.
And one thing that goes together with pickup trucks like macaroni and cheese is a lift kit. Whether it's to increase the off-road capabilities of the truck, improve the ride, or just make it look better, it surely is a popular thing to do. Now some people will love this, and others will hate it. But let's just consider the fact that it's no different from modifying any other car to improve certain aspects.
This 1988 Chevrolet V30 Silverado Crew-Cab 4x4 Dually pickup listed for sale might be one of the coolest trucks out there, blending form with function. It screams king of the road (or better yet, emperor) from a mile away, and I'm not only referring to the 6-inch lift and bright red paint job.
This behemoth has a monster under the hood that will make your eardrums bleed. I am talking about a 454 cu in. V8 (that's 7.5L for the people who don't use freedom units) that the owner says is brand-new, with just 100 miles on the clock. This is the kind of engine that offers a glorious rumble when you turn it on, and it's coupled to a Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 three-speed automatic transmission. It puts out 450hp (456ps) and 500 lb. ft. (678 Nm) of torque, which is not enough to haul an entire planet, but it's more than respectable.
The exterior was repainted in 2022, and the owner reports no defects. Not only that, but all the Silverado trim appears to be in good condition, with even the bumpers showing no signs of rust or pitting. One special piece of the trim present here is the "3+3" cab emblem, reserved for the crew cabs, which were mostly bought by fleets in that time period. There are also a few modifications present, such as a chrome square-tube grille, clear taillights, running lights on the tailgate, and dark tint on the side and rear windows.
The chassis is looking clean, too, with no sign of corrosion, and the shocks and bushings seem to be in good condition. However, the interior is a different story. It is in need of some love and attention. Many problems can be found here, including missing trim on the driver's door panel, a tear in the back seats, visible cracks in the dash, and non-matching seats front and rear.
With all the work that has already been done, the interior should not really be a deal breaker. With a few extra bucks and some elbow grease, this truck could be turned into a display piece worthy of envy from other truck owners. Considering how much has already been invested into this truck, we’re curious to see what it will end up selling for.
