1977 GMC Sierra Classic SWB Sits Low on 20s to Flaunt Two-Tone Square Body Goods

Sold under the Chevrolet and GMC brands between the 1973 and 1991 model years, the third generation of GM’s C/K series was baptized as the ‘Rounded Line’ by its maker.
Alas, serious C/K fans know this to be the ‘Square Body’ iteration – named as such because of its legendary box-style design. And, given its ample lifespan, the third-gen trucks have become very popular within the restoration and restomod community.
Well, here is your chance to sample the lifestyle, all without putting in too much work to make your vintage pickup truck dream come true. This shorty gives ample old-school vibes by way of white and brown on the outside and lots of woodgrain on the inside, and the 1977 GMC Sierra Classic SWB currently resides proudly in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars.
Naturally, the Brown Metallic paintjob – complete with yellow pinstripe and a two-tone appearance thanks to the big, white stripe treatment on the sides – is the first of many highlights. The lowered (with “drop spindles and spring in the front and flip kit with C notch in the rear”) atmosphere should come next, right alongside the 20-inch, polished Torq Trust aftermarket wheel beauties.
Aside from the massive 245/45 and 275/40 staggered tires, there is also a spray-in bed liner and that should be about all for the exterior appraisal. Moving inside, we find this truck to be a veritable time machine, as the woodgrain appearance is of a 1970s beauty while the sound atmosphere is thoroughly modern (but subtly hidden). Plus, there are also nice creature comforts such as the factory bucket seats, tilt column, powered steering, windows, locks, front disc brakes, plus cruise control.
As for the hidden goodies, under the hood resides a “great running,” swapped 350ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo 350 three-speed auto transmission, while the odometer is believed to indicate 87,095 “actual” miles (140,166 km). Not bad for an asking price of $37,500, right?
