1971 Plymouth 'Cuda in Tunisian Tan Is a 1-of-1 Gem, Costs a Fortune

Redesigned in 1969, the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was a big hit with the muscle car crowd, moving almost 49,000 units. However, sales dropped dramatically in 1971, when only 16,492 examples left the assembly line. This number is still too high to prevent it from being a scarce classic overall, but certain versions of the 1971 Barracuda are rarer than hen's teeth.
The HEMI is by far the most difficult to find. Only 114 cars were ordered with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 that year, and only seven customers went with the convertible top. These cars usually change hands for more than $3 million at public auctions. When in Concours-ready condition, of course.
While not as expensive, some non-HEMI 'Cudas also come close in terms of rarity. That's because the convertible itself is a rare car with no more than 303 units built. For instance, only 17 left the factory with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8. The 'Cuda you see here is not a HEMI or a 440, but it's a one-of-one gem thanks to its unique paint and upholstery configuration.
This drop-top rocks a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, which makes it one of 147 cars fitted with this mill. The fact that it's the fancier 'Cuda reduces that number to 128, but the automatic transmission narrows it down even more to 87 cars.
That's already incredibly rare if you ask me, but the muscle car becomes unique when we factor in the Tunisian Tan paint job (with matching wheels) and the two-tone, brown-and-tan interior. No, Tunisian Tan wasn't a special-order color in 1971. It was included in the regular color palette alongside the Plum Crazy, Sassy Green, and Top Banana; it just wasn't very popular.
As you might have already guessed based on the way it looks inside and out, this 1971 'Cuda is the result of a frame-off restoration. Performed by Michel Poulin of R/T Restoration with NOS parts, the refresh turned this Mopar into a brand-new classic that could snatch a few prizes at big car shows across the U.S.
And yes, the 383 V8 under the hood is of the numbers-matching variety, as is the automatic transmission. Driven for only 333 miles (536 km) since its restoration, the 'Cuda is waiting for a new owner (and driver) in Canada. One who's willing to pay a whopping $475,000. Far from affordable, I know, but still nowhere near as expensive as a HEMI.
