1970 Dodge Challenger Hemi Comes Out of the Shed After 15 Years, It's a Rare Survivor

Remember the 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda that we saw come out of a barn after 40 years back in February 2022? Well, the same guy also had a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hemi. And he decided to let it go after keeping it in a shed for 20 years.
Discovered in Arkansas and documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this Challenger spent notably more time on the road than the 'Cuda. But just like its Plymouth sibling, this Dodge was purchased without the original 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 under the hood. But the owner had a replacement unit built.
It features a 1966 block so it's not exactly period correct, but it's not far off either given that the iconic 426 Hemi soldiered on with small changes from 1966 to 1971, when it was discontinued.
The replacement mill has yet to be fitted in the car, but it appears to be in good shape and it's almost ready to take this Challenger on the road.
Of course, the Dodge is far from being road-worthy. It needs a complete refresh under the hood, while the interior also needs a bit of work after it was buried in car parts and boxes for all these years. The body is actually in good shape, but the orange paint has seen better days.
Oh, speaking of colors, this Challenger sports a rare combo that brings together a Hemi Orange exterior and a tan interior.
There's no info as to how many cars were delivered like this, but we do know that Dodge built only 356 Hemi-powered Challengers for 1970. And only 287 of them were two-door hardtops.
So what is a rare car like this doing in a shed? Well, the owner simply didn't have the time to put it back together. But here's the good news. The video footage you see here was shot back in January 2022 and since then the Dodge has been sold and moved.
And the new owner is planning to restore it. If done properly, this car could be worth more than $500,000.
It features a 1966 block so it's not exactly period correct, but it's not far off either given that the iconic 426 Hemi soldiered on with small changes from 1966 to 1971, when it was discontinued.
The replacement mill has yet to be fitted in the car, but it appears to be in good shape and it's almost ready to take this Challenger on the road.
Of course, the Dodge is far from being road-worthy. It needs a complete refresh under the hood, while the interior also needs a bit of work after it was buried in car parts and boxes for all these years. The body is actually in good shape, but the orange paint has seen better days.
Oh, speaking of colors, this Challenger sports a rare combo that brings together a Hemi Orange exterior and a tan interior.
There's no info as to how many cars were delivered like this, but we do know that Dodge built only 356 Hemi-powered Challengers for 1970. And only 287 of them were two-door hardtops.
So what is a rare car like this doing in a shed? Well, the owner simply didn't have the time to put it back together. But here's the good news. The video footage you see here was shot back in January 2022 and since then the Dodge has been sold and moved.
And the new owner is planning to restore it. If done properly, this car could be worth more than $500,000.