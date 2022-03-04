1980 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes Barn Find Coolness With Original Tidbits

The production of the Chevrolet Corvette fell significantly in 1980, as the GM brand ended up building only approximately 40,600 units.
All of them got to see the daylight as a coupe, as the convertible coupe was no longer part of the Corvette lineup since 1975. However, the Corvette nameplate was clearly experiencing a crisis, as the 20 percent production drop made some people worry the vehicle was losing its cool factor.
This wasn’t necessarily the case, as the Corvette continued to be a head-turning machine.
And the coupe we have here is just the living proof in this regard, even though it obviously doesn’t come in its best shape.
This Corvette was sitting in a garage alongside two other siblings, and eBay seller lucasaut0 says they only ended up buying the one we can admire in the photo gallery.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with any details on the barn find thing, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the vehicle is a project that requires many fixes. The good news, on the other hand, is the Vette comes with lots of new parts, so in theory, the current owner has already jump-started the restoration process.
The original paint is still on the car, though it comes with signs of fading. In other words, there’s a good chance you’ll want a respray, especially if a restoration process is commenced.
The interior looks to be in very good shape, but on the other hand, we have no clue if any big part is missing or not.
The best way to figure out if this Corvette is worth the time and money to complete a full restoration is to go check it out live in Gaston, South Carolina. The auction is set to come to an end in 4 days, but the $7,500 starting bid is apparently considered too high by the majority of interested buyers.
