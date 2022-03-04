Callaway Goes Full Carbon Fiber on the C8 Corvette B2K 35th Anniversary Package

Marking the 35th anniversary of its factory-approved tuner versions of the Chevrolet Corvette, Callaway Cars will be offering a special edition appearance package. The Callaway Corvettes commemorates the company earning a Regular Production Option (RPO) code of B2K that allowed its performance packages to be ordered directly from the factory. The last 35 2022 Chevrolet Corvettes to roll off the assembly line this year will be dedicated to the B2K 35th Anniversary Package.
But unlike previous Callaway Corvettes, this time around the option is focused on carbon fiber upgrades produced by the specialist. In addition to boosting the performance of previous Corvette models with twin turbocharger setups, Callaway has also invested heavily in producing carbon fiber aerodynamic aids that enhance the handling of both road-going and race-ready GT3 Callaway Corvettes.
Callaway says all the carbon components used in the package are designed by Dr. Paul Deutschman, who is the designer of record for all Callaway Corvettes going back to Project Sledgehammer in 1988. These pieces for the C8 package include a front splitter, rocker panel extensions, a rear spoiler with a unique slot gap and a rear diffuser assembly.
In addition to the carbon fiber enhancements, the Callaway package includes a revamped cat-back exhaust system featuring a lightweight center chamber that creates a unique exhaust note. The stainless-steel exhaust also features Callaway’s signature Double-D center mount exhaust tips integrated into the carbon fiber rear diffuser.
The lighter weight setup also removes about 40 pounds of mass behind the rear axle. The 2022 B2K 35th Anniversary Edition Callaway Corvette rides on nine-spoke forged alloy wheels that are 26 pounds lighter in total than the four original equipment wheels.
Inside, the Callaway anniversary edition models sport anodized door sill panels with the Callaway logo, embroidered floor mats, billet aluminum accelerator and brake pedals, and a serialized build plaque on the center console. The price for the limited run package is, you guessed it, $34,960 or nearly $1,000 for each year of the relationship. That comes on top of the standard price for a 2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z51 package which starts at $68,490.
