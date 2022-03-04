Callaway Goes Full Carbon Fiber on the C8 Corvette B2K 35th Anniversary Package

Marking the 35th anniversary of its factory-approved tuner versions of the Chevrolet Corvette, Callaway Cars will be offering a special edition appearance package. The Callaway Corvettes commemorates the company earning a Regular Production Option (RPO) code of B2K that allowed its performance packages to be ordered directly from the factory. The last 35 2022 Chevrolet Corvettes to roll off the assembly line this year will be dedicated to the B2K 35th Anniversary Package.

10 photos