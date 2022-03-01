1965 Dodge D-300 Truck Is a Bit Rusty, Hides Modern V8 Surprise Under the Hood

Dodge was the first carmaker to produce a muscle truck. It happened in 1964 when Mopar dropped the Street Wedge V8 engine in the D-100 pickup. This 1965 D-300 wasn't that lucky and it might look like it just came out of a barn, but it hides a modern V8 engine under the hood.
This truck was born during the final model year of the first-generation D series, which was produced from 1960 to 1965. It's a one-ton, dually version and it's an interesting mix of clean and rusty sheet metal. While most of the body, including the bed, is straight and clean, the hood and the steel camper shell show surface corrosion.
Has this truck been repainted? Yes, it has, but it happened many years ago. The steel camper, on the other hand, didn't get similar treatment, which explains why it's rusty on the outside. But it's been on the truck since day one, so it's not a recent conversion.
There's not a lot of background info on this hauler, but the lettering on the doors says "Stokers - hot rods & dyno-tuning service." This means it's safe to assume that the D-300 was a shop truck for some years, most likely used to haul car parts.
This piece of info doesn't do much to make it more appealing than a regular first-gen D series, but that tired, old shell hides a few modern surprises. The main highlight is the LS V8 under the hood. A 6.2-liter unit dated 2007, it's most likely a Gen IV LS of the L92 variety.
Introduced in 2007 in the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and GMC Sierra, it was originally rated at 403 horsepower and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque. The mill also found its way into the Chevy Tahoe and Silverado, as well as the Hummer H2, and was discontinued in 2013.
The mill mates to a freshly rebuilt 4L65E transmission and a 4.88 Dana 70 rear end. There's no word on other upgrades or performance figures, but the stock version is powerful enough to turn this D-300 into a hot rod. One that's on par with the original and rare D-100 Wedge.
The truck also features a CPP power brake booster and steering box, a vintage AC unit, a new Sony stereo with Bluetooth and a backup camera, and dash gauges by Classic Instruments. The truck has only 80,000 miles (128,748 km) on the clock and the seller claims all were driven in California. I guess that explains this truck hasn't been consumed by rust.
If you fancy a hot-rodded yet unassuming vintage truck, this D-300 is being auctioned off by eBay seller "stokershotrodfactory" as we speak. Bidding has reached $20,569 with more than a day to go, but the auction still has a "reserve not met" status.
And don't freak out over seeing a GM LS under the hood of a Mopar, this truck has plenty of room under the hood for a classic or modern Hemi V8. Now that would be a cool swap.
