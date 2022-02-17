LS-Swapped 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Drag Races 1963 Chevy Nova, It's Extremely Close

Introduced in 1961, the Chevrolet Nova didn't develop into a full-fledged muscle car until 1968. That's when Chevy began offering the big-block 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 with up to 375 horsepower. But this doesn't necessarily mean that all early Novas are slow.
The compact debuted with four- and six-cylinder engines only, but Chevy introduced a V8 in 1964. What's more, the Nova gained a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8 with a solid 300 horsepower in 1965. But if you get a pre-1964 Nova, you're basically stuck with a low-power mill. Unless you opt for a swap, which is exactly what the guy racing the unassuming black Nova in the video below did.
Spotted at a Factory Appearing Stock Tire (FAST) racing series event, this Nova left the factory with a straight-six, but it was ditched to make room for a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8. That's bigger than any V8 offered by Chevrolet back in the first-gen Nova.
Unfortunately, there's no info on power and torque, but "a lot" should cover it given that this Nova runs the quarter-mile in less than 12 seconds. For reference, the 327-equipped 1965 Nova needed more than 15 seconds to cover the distance. Are we looking at more than 500 horsepower? Because I'm pretty sure this is doable in the FAST series.
It will remain a mystery for now, but what I do know, thanks to the video below, is that this Nova is capable of outrunning a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro at the drag strip. And I'm not talking about a stock, run-of-the-mill Camaro SS here. This one rocks a modern, upgraded LS3 V8.
Now displacing 408 cubic inches, the LS3 delivers more oomph than stock. Again, there are no figures to run by, but it should benefit from a healthy increase over the engine's factory rating of 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet of torque.
But even if there isn't a performance sheet to look at, this drag race is as entertaining as they get and the result is extremely close. You'll see the 1967 Camaro snap off the line quicker thanks to the driver's better reaction time, but the Nova makes a comeback and takes the win.
The Nova stops the clock at 11.89 seconds (at 115.06 mph / 185.17 kph), while the Camaro completes the run in 12.06 clicks (at 114.97 mph / 185.02 kph). Watch the drama unfold below. This footage was recorded at the 2021 FAST Spring Nationals.
