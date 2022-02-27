This Is the Proper Way to Flaunt a Crimson Cadillac Escalade Around the Mansion

Even if processing enhancements were applied, there is nothing like capturing the right colors at the perfect moment. Just look at this Infrared Tintcoat Caddy and its surroundings!
Frankly, we gasped for air the very first moment we encountered this beautiful pairing. And it does not matter that right now it is still winter. Or that all of these natural shades were probably not just the result of the stunning work by Lady Autumn. The rest of the hues, meanwhile, are something that showcases humankind’s mastery.
So, what we have here is an automotive photoshoot done the right way. Believe us, we have seen a lot of press/marketing material from OEMs and this one comes eerily close to absolute perfection. If there was even a single moving shot of the crimson Escalade, we would have probably dropped additional jaws, not just the ones we always carry with us.
Anyway, this is the masterful work of the automotive photographer behind the blueimaging account on social media. For unknown reasons, he/she set up the feature by mixing a six-figure 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum with Design Principal Thomas L. Shafer and architect Scott Crowe’s “restrained modernism” creation.
In essence, this is a red car meeting a matching-shade multimillion-dollar contemporary mansion. And everything is doubled by the beautiful surrounding of nature! Earnestly, we do not even care about the reasons behind this encounter. We are just silently marveling that such a unique moment was even possible.
Oh, and just in case anyone needs details about the Caddy Escalade and its marvels, the author also did a splendid job with that. As such, just take a look at the descriptions of some of the posts embedded below. Just one tiny detail was left out. That would be the mystery of what hides under the crimson hood. A 6.2-liter EcoTec3 gasoline V8 or a 3.0-liter LM2 Duramax inline-six diesel engine?
