Kandy Gold Whipple LS Chevy Caprice Classic on 30s Looks Autumn-Faded

Chevrolet renamed its full-sized Caprice to “Caprice Classic” during the 1973-1974 model year changeover of the second generation . But this fully customized Box Chevy most surely belongs to the 1980s third-generation craziness. 15 photos



So, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but fan reaction has been mostly positive towards the WhipAddict channel’s latest presentation. A Florida-born Box Chevy that was probably caught at a dedicated event one-day late autumn. And it fits the season’s atmosphere more than anything else.



Caught up while undergoing the mandatory detailing procedure ahead of the show’s presentation, this third-generation Chevy Caprice Classic was missing a few pieces here and there. Such as the driver-side brake light or the color-matched engine hood. Although some commentators feel that it’s a telltale sign of a rushed, just-finished project, maybe it’s for the better this way.



As such, we could ogle freely at the sight of a modernly cool



That’s probably due to the choice of paintwork. The Caprice Classic sports a Kandy Gold shade with a decidedly cool fade. And although it’s not squatted to the point of making potty training jokes it’s still a Hi-riser through and through. Among the mandatory evidence, we can easily point out the



Heavily bespoken doesn't necessarily mean outrageous or even exaggerated when the project is done the right way. Sure, when it comes to Hi-risers, even the cleanest ride might not be everyone's cup of tea. But for enthusiasts of the genre, something even incrementally different – such as a Box Chevy without a big squat – might turn out refreshing to look at.