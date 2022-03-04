1985 Lamborghini Countach Gets Its First Wash in 20 Years, It Is Disgusting

The Lamborghini Countach is a stunning appearance, even after so many years since the last one was made. While the Italian manufacturer only built 321 units, out of which less than 50 arrived in the USA, several others were imported later. The example in the video below was imported at a later date, in the late 1980s.
Later on in its life, the 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 was parked in a barn and left there for 20 years. It is unclear why the vehicle was parked for so much time, and the seller did not bother explaining that on camera for all of us to see. But we digress, so let's just move on.
The Countach is set to get a new home, and it will leave Connecticut for Miami, Florida, where it will be restored by the folks over at Curated, who have hired Larry Kosilla of Ammo NYC to get the vehicle cleaned and detailed when restoring it. As Larry noted, this was the most disgusting supercar he has encountered, and mice are to blame.
If there is something to learn from this video, on top of detailing techniques, the takeaway for you should be the fact that, in the case of any barn find, you must approach it with care, and be careful what you touch, as mice may have contaminated it. Larry explains things in detail, and even shows the extent of the damage done by the creatures.
We should point out that mice may spread disease, and you must do whatever you can to avoid touching their droppings. That is why you see Larry wearing a full mask on his face, and he even uses a protective suit to shield himself from having the gross remains touch his skin or his clothes.
With that, Larry offers another free professional tip in detailing, which is to clean your tools every once in a while, during the cleaning process of a vehicle. Otherwise, you risk contaminating other surfaces with what you are attempting to remove in the first place.
Despite the massive amount of work, not to mention the smell (thankfully, we cannot sense it through YouTube), Larry still said that it was one of his favorite barn finds. As I noted in a different article, maybe consider letting go of a car if you do not use it for years in a row. It might have a better life with someone else.
