1985 Lamborghini Countach Gets Its First Wash in 20 Years, It Is Disgusting

More on this:

1 YouTuber's Lamborghini Countach Rewards One Year Of Ownership With Mysterious Leak

2 Three Generations of the Iconic Countach Shared the Road Roaring Loud and Clear

3 Lamborghini Goes Full Retro With New Set of Countach LPI800 Posters

4 These Six Key People Started the Lamborghini Brand, and Their Heritage Lives On

5 Abandoned 1954 Buick Special Gets First Wash in Years, Reveals Cool Patina