1969 Plymouth GTX Survives the Junkyard, Comes Alongside Less Popular Sibling

Unfortunately for the GTX lineup, the introduction of a Road Runner convertible wasn’t necessarily good news for the model year 1969.
Originally supposed to be marketed as an upgraded Plymouth Road Runner, the two models more or less cannibalized each other. And in 1969, the convertible flavor of the Road Runner massively impacted the sales of the GTX, with only 701 units rolling off the assembly lines with a removable top. The convertible model was then dropped because of obvious reasons.
On the other hand, the GTX continued to be a very intriguing model from an engine perspective. The standard 440 (7.2-liter) produced 375 horsepower, while the only optional unit was the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi.
The GTX that you more or less see in the pictures was born with a 440 under the hood, but it’s not difficult to figure out the car has been struggling to resist the junkyard it’s been sitting in for a very long time.
This 1969 GTX obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, and in many ways, it’s painfully close to a rust bucket condition. On the other hand, eBay seller ampcoelectricinc guarantees the car is still doable and, to make sure the GTX does have a chance to return to the road at one point, it doesn’t come alone.
The online auction also includes a 4-door Belvedere that will help with the parts, though it goes without saying this doesn’t necessarily make the project overall a lot easier.
There’s no good news in the engine department either. The big-block unit that was originally in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this GTX is no longer there, and the same is the case with the transmission as well.
More details are included on the auction page, and the bidding is already underway, with the top offer currently at $2,600. No reserve has been configured.
