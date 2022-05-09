Rough 1973 Plymouth Road Runner GTX Hides Big Muscle Under the Hood

1973 was a fairly good year for the Road Runner, as Plymouth significantly increased the production, especially of the base model.
Most Road Runners – a little over 7,000 units – rolled off the assembly lines with a 318 engine under the hood, while the 340 4-barrel was the second most common choice and was fitted on close to 5,400 cars.
Just like in 1972, however, the star of the show was the big-block 440 installed on the GTX, with Plymouth building 749 units this year (versus 672 units 12 months before). All of them came with automatic transmissions.
A GTX is also the model that has recently been posted on eBay by seller harleyg8189, so now the car is hoping for a full restoration only if it ends up finding a new home.
As you can figure out with just a few clicks on the photo gallery, this GTX doesn’t come in the best shape, and the one to blame is probably a long time of sitting. This means the rust has already invaded the metal parts, so expect lots of bodywork, with the seller too admitting that the exterior is rough, and some parts might need to be replaced completely.
The engine under the hood, however, is a pretty nice surprise. Both the 1972 and the 1973 GTX models came with 440 4-barrels, so a big-block unit supposed to put the wheels in motion indeed makes sense. However, while a 440 is still in this GTX, it comes from a 1972 model. We don’t know if it’s running or not though.
When it comes to the price, this GTX wouldn’t sell for cheap. The auction starts at $4,000, but just as expected, a reserve is also in place. At the time of writing, however, the auction is yet to receive any bids, so there’s a chance this GTX might end to find a new owner this time.
