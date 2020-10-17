1968 Porsche 911 EV With Tesla Electric Motor Isn’t Your Typical Restomod

Raptor Yacht Unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show - Anything but Prehistoric

In the first years of the air-cooled 911, the rear-engined sports car was offered with a 2.0-liter boxer that developed just over 200 horsepower in the most potent specification available at the time. The Neunelfer from EV West can do better than that, though, all thanks to a Tesla-sourced electric motor with around 400 kW on tap.



EV West estimates the range at 140 to 150 miles (241 kilometers), which isn’t half bad when you think about it. Remember the



Recently raffled through Omaze to benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum, the one-of-a-kind Neunelfer is a short-wheelbase model that demands respect from the driver in the twisties. Off the line, the instant torque and skinny tires can easily translate to plenty of wheel spin and a smoke cloud.



The San Marcos, California-based company has also preserved the rear bias of the 911 because 45 percent of the weight is up front thanks to 16 kWh of batteries hiding in the frunk while the remaining 55 percent hangs over the rear axle. “It actually helps the car hook up a little better,” said Michael Bream, the owner of the “gas to electric vehicle conversions” workshop.



EV West offers a



That figure converts to 536 horsepower, which is pretty ludicrous for a car that tips the scales at 2,400 pounds (1,090 kilograms). Finished in Irish Green over black leather and carbon-fiber dashboard trim, the electric restomod before your eyes also features a bolt-in Tesla subframe and two battery packs that total 32 kWh.

Tesla Model S drive unit starter kit at $11,900 as well as a Porsche 911 EV conversion kit at $11,594 including the regenerative braking system. According to head honcho Michael, "customers are spending around $35,000 for all the parts, batteries, and such" to convert the 911 into an EV.