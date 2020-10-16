2021 Tesla Model Y Range Boosted 10 Miles, Long Range AWD Offers 326 Miles

Last time we’ve talked about the Model Y, the electric crossover from Fremont had a driving range of 316 miles (509 kilometers) according to Tesla. If you take a look through the online configurator for the Model Y, the estimate now sits at 326 miles (525 kilometers).
Pricing for the Long Range with dual-motor AWD remains unchanged at $49,990 excluding potential savings, and the Performance can be yours from $59,990 before optional extras like the seven-seat interior that enters production next month. Speaking of the go-faster variant, driving range has leveled up from 291 to 303 miles (468 to 487 kilometers).
There is, however, something that Tesla has missed with this small upgrade of the Model Y. Even though it shared the interior of the Model 3 until now, the e-crossover didn't receive the updated center console of the Model 3. In all likelihood, Elon Musk may be waiting to make the switch next year when the European version starts production in Berlin with 4680 cells.
So far this year, the 3 and Y make up most of the Palo Alto-based automaker’s sales worldwide. In the third quarter of 2020, for example, the Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 124,100 out of 139,300 deliveries. Production is riding high too, with Elon Musk hoping to break the 500,000 barrier by the end of the year.
Don’t, however, think that the Model S and Model X don’t matter anymore. The full-size sedan received two price cuts in less than a week, once to $71,990 and the second time to $69,420 thanks to Lucid Motors. As a brief refresher, the Lucid Air can be had for $69,900 including the $7,500 federal tax credit in base specification.
As for the full-size utility vehicle, the Model X now offers 371 miles (597 kilometers) or 20 more miles (32 kilometers) than before. Pricing for the Falcon-doored SUV starts at $79,990 or $99,990 for the Performance, which is great value for the money although a bit prohibitive for many people interested in going electric.
