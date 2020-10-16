2021 Tesla Model 3 Gets Up to 353 Miles Max Range, Performance Hike

The Model 3 turned out to be everything Tesla had hoped it would, and it's a good thing it did because otherwise we probably wouldn't even be talking about Tesla in the present tense right now.
Like any Tesla launch, the birth of the company's tiniest model did not go without its fair share of problems, but as Shakespeare (or whoever wrote his plays) once said, all's well when ends well. With its much lower price compared to the Model S and unparalleled range and performance, the public welcomed the Model 3 with open arms in sufficient numbers to make it a commercial success.
With over three years gone since the first customer deliveries, Tesla is making the Model 3 even better with the 2021 model year version. Previous reports cited improvements such as the addition of a power trunk, a chrome delete option for the exterior, a new center console design with a new matte-finish trim replacing the old glossy black, but the actual big news has only surfaced now as the online configurator was updated.
All 2021 Tesla Model 3 versions get significantly improved maximum range figures compared to the 2020 cars, while the two dual-motor options also receive a slight performance bump. Let's go over them one by one.
First off is the entry-level Standard Range whose battery used to cover a maximum distance of 250 miles (402 km). The 2021 version, though, will add 13 more miles for a total of 263 (423 km). Going further up the price ladder is the Long Range Dual Motor AWD. This version not only gets an impressive 353 miles (568 km) of maximum range now (up from 322 miles/518 km), but its 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) acceleration has also been cut short by 0.2 seconds to 4.2 seconds.
Finally, the Performance variant receives a 16-mile hike to its maximum range - now at 315 miles (507 km)- and a 0.1 seconds deduction in its benchmark acceleration run that is now as low as 3.1 seconds. The quickest Model 3 can also be had now with the gorgeous 20-inch Überturbine wheels that we haven't seen since the EV's preview in 2016. For years on, they still look as good as ever.
At the time of writing, the European version of Tesla's website was acting up a little and displayed the Standard Range Plus specs for all other versions. This could possibly hint toward the fact it's being updated, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Despite the significant gains in both range and performance, the prices for all Model 3 versions have remained the same. That means the Standard Range Plus can be had for $37,990, the Long Range Dual Motor AWD for $46,990, and the Performance for $54,990.
With over three years gone since the first customer deliveries, Tesla is making the Model 3 even better with the 2021 model year version. Previous reports cited improvements such as the addition of a power trunk, a chrome delete option for the exterior, a new center console design with a new matte-finish trim replacing the old glossy black, but the actual big news has only surfaced now as the online configurator was updated.
All 2021 Tesla Model 3 versions get significantly improved maximum range figures compared to the 2020 cars, while the two dual-motor options also receive a slight performance bump. Let's go over them one by one.
First off is the entry-level Standard Range whose battery used to cover a maximum distance of 250 miles (402 km). The 2021 version, though, will add 13 more miles for a total of 263 (423 km). Going further up the price ladder is the Long Range Dual Motor AWD. This version not only gets an impressive 353 miles (568 km) of maximum range now (up from 322 miles/518 km), but its 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) acceleration has also been cut short by 0.2 seconds to 4.2 seconds.
Finally, the Performance variant receives a 16-mile hike to its maximum range - now at 315 miles (507 km)- and a 0.1 seconds deduction in its benchmark acceleration run that is now as low as 3.1 seconds. The quickest Model 3 can also be had now with the gorgeous 20-inch Überturbine wheels that we haven't seen since the EV's preview in 2016. For years on, they still look as good as ever.
At the time of writing, the European version of Tesla's website was acting up a little and displayed the Standard Range Plus specs for all other versions. This could possibly hint toward the fact it's being updated, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Despite the significant gains in both range and performance, the prices for all Model 3 versions have remained the same. That means the Standard Range Plus can be had for $37,990, the Long Range Dual Motor AWD for $46,990, and the Performance for $54,990.