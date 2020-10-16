More on this:

One-Off Yamaha XJR1200 Loves Its Blingy Livery

Top-grade Japanese engineering meets outstanding German craftmanship.



As I was browsing Schuh’s portfolio, I came across a phenomenal street tracker-style creature based on



For starters, the project’s mastermind went about tweaking XJR’s subframe to accommodate a hand-crafted tail section and a pair of fresh side panels that keep things looking rad. Additionally, the rear end incorporates a custom LED lighting kit to complement the clutter-free aesthetic.



On the opposite end, we notice a one-off number plate front fairing, which hugs the bike’s forks and triple clamps. This module was painstakingly built in-house and it hosts an eccentric halogen headlight unit, as well as a new speedometer. You will also find a pair of aftermarket handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs that round out the updated riding stance.



As to XJR1200’s performance, the inline-four powerplant was treated to a four-into-two exhaust system with megaphone mufflers. The craftsman even ventured as far as sculpting a set of inlets that’ll feed the engine with a constant flow of cool air. Furthermore, the suspension received a selection of top-shelf components, such as state-of-the-art progressive springs up front and nitrogen shock absorbers at the back.



Last but not least, the bodywork was enveloped in a timeless color scheme, consisting of an intricate blend between gold and metallic black, joined by a chrome finish on XJR’s forks, exhaust and rims. Sure enough, this paintwork will remind you of the iconic John Player Special F1 racing livery, which may have served as Schuh’s main source of inspiration.



