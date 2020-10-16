Tesla Model Y Window Shatters While Parked in Garage

Famed Orbea Is Gaining Massive Ground in the E-bike World with the “Gain” Line

The stories about Tesla Model Y's quality control issues just keep piling up, and with the electric crossover's sales doing the same thing, expect the end of them to be further away than one might hope. 21 photos



Michael has a 2020 EV shattered out of the blue with the car parked in the garage.



According to Michael, the Y had not been driven for "at least 24 hours" before the incident and the ambient temperature inside the garage was 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). That last bit excludes the possibility of a thermal shock, though we'd have to be looking at extreme differences in temperature to even consider that without suggesting there was something wrong with the window in the first place.



The much more likely cause, as one of the video's comments on YouTube also suggests, has to do with the door's erroneous alignment and the pressure on the window that came with it. The pressure kept building up until a certain threshold was crossed and the window shattered completely.



(WARNING! The video includes loud noise. Don't heed the "Turn Volume Up" advice)



We've seen all sorts of things that went wrong with Tesla's latest model, from the classic uneven gaps between various panels to blemished paint, tailgates that wouldn't shut, and even a glass roof that just took off completely moments after the owner had the car delivered.Some people tend to smile and dismiss any panel misalignment issues as being simply cosmetic, accusing those who point them out of having an anti-Tesla agenda. However, having large or uneven panel gaps can actually lead to more complicated problems, and Michael Fisher's experience is a good example of it.Michael has a 2020 Model Y he bought this March with 15,000 miles (about 24,000 km) on the clock, a vehicle we can all agree is basically brand new. One night, the rear right window of hisshattered out of the blue with the car parked in the garage.According to Michael, the Y had not been driven for "at least 24 hours" before the incident and the ambient temperature inside the garage was 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). That last bit excludes the possibility of a thermal shock, though we'd have to be looking at extreme differences in temperature to even consider that without suggesting there was something wrong with the window in the first place.The much more likely cause, as one of the video's comments on YouTube also suggests, has to do with the door's erroneous alignment and the pressure on the window that came with it. The pressure kept building up until a certain threshold was crossed and the window shattered completely.In the video, Michael sounds understandably upset and a bit disillusioned with Tesla , but even though what we're about to say won't help with his feelings toward the company, it could make him feel a little better: imagine the tipping point came on the move (when the Model Y went over a pothole or something) with somebody in the seat next to it. If that happened, he'd probably be looking for a lawyer now.(WARNING! The video includes loud noise. Don't heed the "Turn Volume Up" advice)

