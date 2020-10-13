4 Amazon's New Electric Van is the Future of Last Mile Delivery

3 The Tesla Model 3 Is the Best-Selling EV in 19 Countries, Study Finds

More on this:

The RBW EV Roadster Blends MGB Heritage Body Shell With Electric Propulsion

Produced in two body styles over a long period of time, the MGB is one of the most celebrated sports cars to come out of England. But like all British automobiles of the era, reliability and build quality were lamentable by many accounts. 19 photos EV Roadster is how this fellow is called, and the partners that made it possible include Zytek Automotive and OEM supplier Continental.



“The RBW System and architecture can be installed into other body shells such as Austin Healey,



Priced at 90,000 pounds sterling ($117,075 at current exchange rates) plus taxes and scheduled to start production early next year, the RBW EV Roadster can change at 3 kW and a full recharge takes 8 hours. Capable of 160 miles (260 kilometers) or 200 miles (320 kilometers) with the optional seventh battery, the open-top sports car needs 9 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph).



Top speed isn’t impressive either at 80 mph (130 kph), but then again, that’s not the point. The RBW EV Roadster has been designed to be special, not a daily driver. “Sense of occasion” are the words you’re looking for, and handling isn’t too shabby either thanks to independent suspension.



Hop inside the cutesy sportster, and you’re treated to digital gauges and a multi-touchscreen infotainment system from Pioneer. Internet connectivity, satellite navigation, and



RBW will roll out a second e-model in 2021 in the guise of a fixed-head coupe inspired by the MGB GT, and a third “electric recreation” is also planned. Unfortunately, we don’t know which classic car will serve as the basis for it.



As opposed to Morris Garages, a young and ambitious company decided to learn from the mistakes of the past to create a wholly different MGB for the 21st century. RBWRoadster is how this fellow is called, and the partners that made it possible include Zytek Automotive and OEM supplier Continental.“The RBW System and architecture can be installed into other body shells such as Austin Healey, Jaguar E-Type , Mini, and many more,” said head honcho Peter Swain. “Our patented system places the electric motor at the rear of the car and Hyperdrive Innovation’s lithium-ion battery technology under the bonnet, which gives perfectly balanced weight distribution."Priced at 90,000 pounds sterling ($117,075 at current exchange rates) plus taxes and scheduled to start production early next year, the RBW EV Roadster can change at 3and a full recharge takes 8 hours. Capable of 160 miles (260 kilometers) or 200 miles (320 kilometers) with the optional seventh battery, the open-top sports car needs 9 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph).Top speed isn’t impressive either at 80 mph (130 kph), but then again, that’s not the point. The RBW EV Roadster has been designed to be special, not a daily driver. “Sense of occasion” are the words you’re looking for, and handling isn’t too shabby either thanks to independent suspension.Hop inside the cutesy sportster, and you’re treated to digital gauges and a multi-touchscreen infotainment system from Pioneer. Internet connectivity, satellite navigation, and an HDMI input for phone mirroring are featured.RBW will roll out a second e-model in 2021 in the guise of a fixed-head coupe inspired by the MGB GT, and a third “electric recreation” is also planned. Unfortunately, we don’t know which classic car will serve as the basis for it.

load press release