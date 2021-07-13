4 1965 Porsche 356 Discovered After 44 Years Is an All-Original Time Capsule

1968 Dodge Charger Comes Out of Storage After 40 Years, Flexes Original V8

Would you take this 1968 Charger home or would you rather spend more on a Hemi- or 440-equipped example? Let me know in the comments. Taken off the road and put into storage in 1984, this Charger still rocks its original, matching-numbers V8. The unit in question is a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) with a two-barrel carburetor. Yes, it's not the mighty 426 Hemi, the 440, or even a 383 with the four-barrel carb, but this mill is no slouch either at 290 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque.The radiator support and all body numbers also match and the car is fitted with factory options such as power steering, power brakes, cruise control, and air conditioning. Some of them are rare features on second-generation Chargers.Visually, the car needs a lot of work. The driver-side front fender is missing, while the trunk pan is rusty and needs to be replaced. The Charger also needs a new front grille, while the front bumper is a few dents and a good polishing away from looking perfect. The body is sprinkled with rust spots, but it's in surprisingly good condition given its age and the four decades spent off the road. Both the frame rails and the floors are solid according to the seller.The interior appears to be in far better condition than the exterior, with no significant wear and tear on the upholstery. And the best part about it is that it's one of those rare gold-colored interiors.Overall, this Charger is a pretty decent survivor. It needs quite a bit of work to become a Concours -winning muscle car, but it definitely looks better than most Mopars that have been retired in the 1980s. And even though it comes with a numbers-matching engine, the fact that's it's only a two-barrel 383 keeps the price tag reasonable.Speaking of which, this muscle car is being auctioned off by eBay seller "obtuse2" as we speak. The no reserve bidding is at $23,700 with a few hours to go.Would you take this 1968 Charger home or would you rather spend more on a Hemi- or 440-equipped example? Let me know in the comments.

