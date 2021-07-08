1965 Porsche 356 Discovered After 44 Years Is an All-Original Time Capsule

Introduced in 1948, the 356 is the car that started it all for Porsche. The predecessor to the iconic 911 debuted as the brand's first production model and soldiered on for 17 years with various upgrades. While not a desirable as the 911, the 356 is an equally fantastic collectible nowadays, especially if it's an unmolested, all-original example. Like this 1965 356C that was discovered after 44 years in storage.
Granted, early "pre-A" 356s are arguably the rarest and most sought-after versions of the German sports car, but the 356C, a late iteration of the nameplate, is nothing to sneeze at either. The 356C was introduced right before the 911 debuted in 1964, so these cars are often overshadowed by the early and rare variant of the former, known as the 901.
But the 356C is, in fact, the most modern iteration of the 356, being fitted with disc brakes at all four corners and available with Porsche's most powerful pushrod engine at the time. This 1965 model, one of the last ever built, is not a range-topping Carrera 2 fitted with the 2.0-liter flat-four, but it is powered by a special 1.6-liter mill.
Specifically, this coupe draws juice from a 1600 Super 90 engine, which was available as a dealer upgrade back in the day. This boxer mill was rated at 106 horsepower, a notable bump from the base 1.6-liter unit, good for 87 horses.
But the really amazing thing here is that this 356C has been found after 44 years in storage. Apparently, the coupe was parked into a barn sometime in 1977, right after its engine was rebuilt. There's no information as to why it disappeared into storage almost half a century ago, but it emerged back into the light in surprisingly good condition.
Yes, there's surface rust on the exterior and the original Bali Blue paint has lost its luster, but I've seen vehicles look far worse after only two decades in a barn. I'd even dare say that the interior looks stunning given the circumstances, with minimal wear and very few issues to address. And judging by the photos, it comes complete with all major components inside and out.
What's more, the car retains much of its original equipment. According to the company handling the sale, "many components wear a date stamp of 1964 and as such we believe this example offers a superb opportunity as a restoration project or, perhaps, just a sympathetic recommission and use 'as is' with a unique patina."
The car even comes with a history file containing the manual, invoices for maintenance, a service book, insurance certificates, tax discs, and an invoice for the engine rebuild done in 1976. Additionally, the owner has applied for a certificate of authenticity from Porsche.
Likely one of the most complete Porsche 356 in barn-find condition discovered in recent years, the blue coupe is set to go under the hammer at the Classic Sale at Silverstone 2021 on July 31. Silverstone Auctions estimates that the classic will fetch between £20,000 to £30,000, not including buyer premium and VAT. That's around $27,500 to $41,300 as of July 8.
That's a reasonable estimate given that many 356s from the era fetch well more than $100,000 in excellent condition, but it may have something to do with the fact that this is a right-hand drive model. It remains to be seen whether it will leave the U.K. or not, but it's a stunning time capsule that should get a special spot at any Concours event. Even if it remains urestored.
