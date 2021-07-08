1967 Pontiac GTO Looks Impeccable in Tyrol Blue, 455 Stroker V8 Makes 500 HP

The Pontiac GTO is a muscle car cut from a different cloth. While it helped popularize street performance in the 1960s, you don't get the same gimmicky restomods as with the Mustang or Charger. Instead, you have tastefully restored and upgraded machines like this one.
General Motors famously banned motorsport involvement for all its divisions in 1963. But Pontiac knew that people want to go fast and look cool, so it bypassed the rules by making street-legal machines with muscular engines.
This 1967 Pontiac GTO belongs to the last year of the first generation. We're in love with its unique styling, the quad headlights, the long rear deck, and tasteful accents. As we've come to expect from Vanguard Motors, they're selling this GTO in fully restored condition. Several years were spent to have it looking this good, and the body is the main attention-grabber. After being fully stripped in an acid dip, it's been re-sprayed in Tyrol Blue paint that's as light as the summer sky.
You can't have a nice GTO without the chrome, not unless you're talking about one driven by Darth Vader himself. That's why the bottom side of this Coke bottle muscle car has been covered in well-polished metal.
It's just as nice underneath, and with a powder-coated frame, it should stay that way for a long time. It's got power brakes and powered steering, but the Rally II wheels aren't overdone. The GTO was known back in the day for its ability to corner, and you're getting to sample some of that here as long as you've got $89,900 to spend.
Pontiac went around GM's large-displacement bans by having an optional V8 pushed into their two-door body. The 400 cubic-inch (6.6-liter) was available in three versions for 1967: economy, standard, and high output. The standard one made only 265 hp, but by the time you got to the top-end version, you were talking about 360 hp and 438 lb-ft (594 Nm) of torque. However, that wasn't enough for the previous owner, who went for a 455CI Stroker V8. The 7.5-liter makes 500 horsepower sent to the 4-speed manual.
