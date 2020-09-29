This 1962 Porsche 356 B Looks Ready To Meet Its Next Owner

The 356 paved the way for the 911, and until the Neunelfer entered the scene, Porsche improved it every handful of years. The B is the third revision of four, and the car we’ll talk about today is one of the last examples in the series.
Sold new to a Californian dealership, the 1962 model offered by Fast Classics “was imported into the United Kingdom” a few years ago in fair condition. The owner had originally planned “some light restoration,” but that turned into a “comprehensive renovation” of the hardtop sports car from Germany.
In addition to body panels and the undercarriage, renowned trimmer O’Rourke spruced up the interior of the 356 B in period-correct fashion. From start to finish, the makeover took four years and heaven knows how many pounds sterling for the parts and labor. Registered in the UK in 2018, the car is accompanied by a copy of the Californian registration certificate and a lot of restoration invoices.
The blast from the past was stripped to the bare metal before new panels were fitted and aligned. Finished in Ivory, the 356 B boasts mirror-finish chrome, new carpets, seat covers, and headliner, as well as fully operational instrumentation. The radio and clock still work, as the same can be said about the heating system.
Pirelli Cinturato rubber shoes match the retro design of the gleaming wheels, featuring the Porsche emblem in the center and chrome for the hub caps. These tires are the arguably best you can get for the 356 B nowadays, a radial design homologated with the German automaker’s seal of approval.
Fast Classics is much obliged to confirm that “the engine is original and remains in fine fettle after being inspected.” A comprehensive service was performed before the sale, and as you can tell from the hood-up pics, the four-cylinder boxer relies on dual carburetors. Top speed, to whom it may concern, is estimated at 120 mph (193 kph).
On an ending note, the pricing matches the originality of the car at 112,995 pounds sterling or $145,745 at current rates.
In addition to body panels and the undercarriage, renowned trimmer O’Rourke spruced up the interior of the 356 B in period-correct fashion. From start to finish, the makeover took four years and heaven knows how many pounds sterling for the parts and labor. Registered in the UK in 2018, the car is accompanied by a copy of the Californian registration certificate and a lot of restoration invoices.
The blast from the past was stripped to the bare metal before new panels were fitted and aligned. Finished in Ivory, the 356 B boasts mirror-finish chrome, new carpets, seat covers, and headliner, as well as fully operational instrumentation. The radio and clock still work, as the same can be said about the heating system.
Pirelli Cinturato rubber shoes match the retro design of the gleaming wheels, featuring the Porsche emblem in the center and chrome for the hub caps. These tires are the arguably best you can get for the 356 B nowadays, a radial design homologated with the German automaker’s seal of approval.
Fast Classics is much obliged to confirm that “the engine is original and remains in fine fettle after being inspected.” A comprehensive service was performed before the sale, and as you can tell from the hood-up pics, the four-cylinder boxer relies on dual carburetors. Top speed, to whom it may concern, is estimated at 120 mph (193 kph).
On an ending note, the pricing matches the originality of the car at 112,995 pounds sterling or $145,745 at current rates.