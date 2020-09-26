2021 Porshe 911 Turbo S Comes Alive with Tubi Style Exhaust, Popcorn Too

Last year, when the only 992-generation Porsche 911 engine options around were the Carrera and Carrera S, we reviewed the latter and were amazed by the supercar-like levels of performance. And now that the 2021 Turbo is here, this thing takes going fast to a whole new level.
The Turbo (S) isn't supposed to be the wildest derivative in the line-up and, among others, this can be felt in the soundtrack of the Neunelfer. As usual, you can go for the Sport Exhaust option, which Zuffenhausen describes as a "system with adjustable flaps that guarantees a distinctive sound,"
Nevertheless, there will always be enthusiasts seeking a spicier decibel experience. Thankfully, the 911 is one of the favorite children of the aftermarket world and we are now here to discuss a recent custom exhaust for the 992 Turbo.
Coming from Italian specialist Tubi Style, this muffler allows the 650 horsepower twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer to fully express its feelings and emotions, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
However, it's worth noting there are two sides to this custom exhaust, which, by the way, is only recommended for track use. The first involves the acceleration soundtrack itself, which is brilliant, at least from where we're standing.
As for the second, this has to do with the built-in "popcorn" effect that shows us when you step off the gas, which will probably split opinions among Porschephiles.
As is the case with the stock hardware it replaces, this custom exhaust comes with a sound-controlling valve and its manufacturer explains the factory actuator should be maintained and installed according to the manual.
Now, with the massive oval tips of factory Sport Exhaust system still present, you might have trouble recognizing this custom hardware at first, but its aural side will certainly help with that.
