Riviera Blue Porsche 993 RS Clubsport “Evocation” Looks Undeniably Stunning

In the automotive industry, few designations invoke such a sense of driving engagement as RS. The Porsche 911 in this specification is a perfect example, more so if we’re talking about an air-cooled Neunelfer like this Smurf here. 22 photos







The Cargraphic exhaust system, RS body kit, and Clubsport-like interior elements bring the point home, and in the six years or thereabouts since completion, the converted car “has covered less than 2,000 miles” or 3,219 kilometers. Avon ZZ1 rubber shoes wrap 18-inch split wheels, red brake calipers contrast with the blue paintwork, and Recaro SPG buckets are complemented by carbon-fiber door cards, a Heigo rear roll cage, as well as the Momo Prototipo steering wheel.



The radio may be gone, but the owner responsible for the “Evocation” has kept the electric sunroof and the air conditioning among other creature comforts such as the carpeting and floor mats. As for the 3.6-liter



As a brief refresher, the C2 tips the scales at 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds) from the factory. Subtract a few kilos, and you get a very enjoyable sports car that feels most at home in the twisties. The Riviera Blue car in the photo gallery started out as a Carrera 2 supplied in 1995 to a British dealership that also performed the first servicing. At just over 90,000 miles (145,000 km), the right-hand-drive sports car was treated to a complete rebuild of the manual transmission and limited-slip differential. In 2011, a previous owner decided to morph this entry-level model into an RS Clubsport lookalike. Fast Classics , which advertises the rear-engined corner carver for 79,995 pounds sterling ($103,000) and 90,120 miles on the odometer, says that the conversion took three years in total. “A huge log of invoice” tracks the parts and upgrades that were used for this build, including a brand-new clutch and more aggressive suspension.The Cargraphic exhaust system, RS body kit, and Clubsport-like interior elements bring the point home, and in the six years or thereabouts since completion, the converted car “has covered less than 2,000 miles” or 3,219 kilometers. Avon ZZ1 rubber shoes wrap 18-inch split wheels, red brake calipers contrast with the blue paintwork, and Recaro SPG buckets are complemented by carbon-fiber door cards, a Heigo rear roll cage, as well as the Momo Prototipo steering wheel.The radio may be gone, but the owner responsible for the “Evocation” has kept the electric sunroof and the air conditioning among other creature comforts such as the carpeting and floor mats. As for the 3.6-liter boxer hanging over the rear axle, there are no performance mods to speak of. From the factory, the Carrera 2 churns out 272 PS just like the Carrera 4, translating to exactly 268 horsepower.As a brief refresher, the C2 tips the scales at 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds) from the factory. Subtract a few kilos, and you get a very enjoyable sports car that feels most at home in the twisties.

