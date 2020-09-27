This 1975 Porsche 911 S Could Be Just Perfect with a Light Restoration

The Porsche Month here at autoevolution is almost a wrap, but we still have a few more days to highlight some of the best creations of the German manufacturer and still around today.
One of them is this 1975 Porsche 911 S, a car that featured a complete redesign first introduced for model year 1974. The updated series also received a Cabriolet version, first launched in 1983, and it was sold alongside the 911 Coupe and Targa siblings.
Power on the standard model came from a 2.7-liter engine that developed 150 horsepower, but the output was later upgraded to 165 horsepower for model year 1976. Needles to say, the S version was a bit more powerful, with the same engine developing 175 horsepower.
This is the amount of power that you’re going to get if you purchase this one-owner 1975 Porsche 911 S painted in Ice Green with a Cinnamon interior. Owned by the same Californian family for over 45 years, the car looks pretty good, so only light restoration would be needed to bring it back to mint condition.
The owner explains in a post on Craigslist that the car has only recently been serviced, revealing that while the paint looks good and is likely to be original, it still “has patina all over it from storage.” There’s a small paint spot of rust, and the new owner would have to replace the speaker on the leather dash and find a few other interior pieces should a full restoration be the long-term plan.
On the other hand, the car runs nice and everything is in working condition. The odometer indicates 86,900 miles (139,851 km), according to the listing.
As for the price, this isn’t necessarily a Porsche model that you can find easily, or at least, not in this condition. So it obviously can’t come cheap, with the seller expecting to get $34,999 for the car.
