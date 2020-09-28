This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Clone Is More Powerful Than the Original

Launched in 1967 as a replacement for the 912, the 911T in the photo gallery was sold by a dealer in New York until someone in the United Kingdom imported the car for a no-expense-spared project. After 80,000 pounds sterling, the Neunelfer morphed into a Carrera 2.7 RS lookalike with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the original.
Fast Classics says that the car's been converted from Silver Metallic to Viper Green, and instead of 2,687 cubic centimeters, the engine displaces 2.8 liters thanks to a series of go-faster modifications. All told, you’re looking at 230 horsepower as a result of titanium valves, a lightweight flywheel, new barrel and pistons, and a stainless-steel exhaust.
129,995 pounds sterling is the asking price for this impeccable reproduction with 59,188 miles on the odometer and a five-speed manual transmission. The documentation that comes with the car includes an invoice for a transmission rebuild in 2019 and “a minor service in early 2020” according to the selling vendor.
The rebuild comes courtesy of 911 specialist Bob Watson, and ever since the 911T arrived in the United Kingdom in 1999, a shop called JAZ has taken care of the car. The reproduction also flaunts a Historical Technical Passport, which makes it eligible for hill climbs, historic rallies, and races as a genuine 911 Carrera 2.7 RS.
Produced from 1972 to 1973, the original numbers fewer than 1,600 examples in Sport and Touring specifications. The RSR is the rarest of the lot, more powerful, and extremely desirable thanks to its results at the Targa Florio, 24 Hours of Daytona, and the 12 Hours of Sebring among other important motorsport events.
The “Evocation” in the photo gallery features a clean cabin with minimal signs of wear, functioning switchgear, and a few extras such as the Brantz International 2 Pro Rally Meter, four-point roll cage, and RS-style door cards. Genuine RS parts include the RSR magnesium Fuchs alloys, suspension system, and ducktail spoiler.
The car is complemented by a Certificate of Authenticity from Porsche.
