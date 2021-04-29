Porsche 356 Speedster Gets Whale Tail Spoiler in Amazing Widebody Rendering

Sure, everybody talks about the 911, but it's no secret that the carmaker's original production model, the 356, doesn't receive as much love outside Porschephile circles. However, we're slowly, but steadily, witnessing a change, and the rendering we have here is an example as good as any.
The starting point for the project was a 356A, the second iteration of the vehicle, which was produced between 1955 and 1959. Compared to the 1948-1955 model that started it all, the "A" brought a plethora of small improvements, which became more than their sum in the traditional German style..
And, up to a point, we can say that the digitally remastered Speedster sitting on our screens right now has received a similar treatment in its aftermarket journey. Since the Neunelfer is one of the favorite children of the custom car world, it was only natural for it to provide the inspiration for this project.
At least to these eyes, the most impressive addition to the classic machine is the rear wing. As it did back in the mid-1970s when it debuted on the 911 Carrera RS 3.0 homologation special and the first 911 Turbo (930 generation), this downforce generator sits above an air-cooled motor, so the hardware also has to serve a cooling purpose.
Some two decades later, Zuffenhausen returned to the production-based GT racing scene with the 964-gen 911 Carrera RSR, with the 356 pictured here paying homage to its flared fenders. And while the classic front bumper and side skirt ornaments are still here, an extra layer of (aero) complexity was added underneath them.
At the back, the generous exhaust tips and hardware lurking underneath the motor are mere clues of the unspecified firepower found at the posterior of the Porscha.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who is considering adding a somewhat similar whale tale spoiler for the 991.2 GT2 RS to his real-life LTO range of custom goodies, came up with an immaculate take on the classic silver for the 356A Speedster.
Nevertheless, as you'll see in the description of the Instagram post below, he was also inspired by physical 356 builds, with one of these determining him to bring a black take alongside the one mentioned above.
