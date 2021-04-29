2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Harlequin Looks Like a Blast from the Past in Slick Render

For decades on, Porsche has built a cult around the colors that adorn its 911s, and the 2022 GT3 that landed earlier this year seems to have taken the game to the next level (more on this below). As such, the rendering currently sitting on our screens, which portrays the track-savvy machine in Harlequin fashion, seems only natural.
For those of you who hadn't feasted their eyes on the H color approach, the history of the Harlequin/Harlekin take dates back to 1995. That's when Volkswagen came up with an Mk III Polo in such attire, with the hefty demand determining the company to boost the initial production run of 1,000 units to 3,100 cars.
The idea actually traced its roots to a 1964 Beetle ad showcasing a multi-colored bug to highlight its easily interchangeable parts over multiple model years. And the buzz generated by the said Polo convinced the automaker to gift the U.S. market with a similar Mk IV Golf. Once again, demand was greater than anticipated, with the final production run sitting at 264 units.
Unlike the said Vee-Dubs, which only mixed four colors, the 992 GT3 portrayed in this pixel work mixes no fewer than nine of the standard colors. And we're talking about Python Green, Lava Orange, Guards Red, GT Silver Metallic, Shark Blue (the launch hue), White, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, and Agate Grey.
Now, the standard hues mean one doesn't have to enter the world of Paint-to-Sample. Offered via the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division, the PTS range means you can select from a wider palette of pre-approved colors or make you own choice (yes, you can even bring in shades from other brands, as this Rosso Corsa 991.2 GT3 shows).
Andreas Preuninger, who leads Porsche's GT division, has turned to social media to let it slip that, for instance, the American market will receive the 992 GT3 in PTS colors from the get-go. The uber-special shades were only offered during a certain window of production in the past.
As for the mind behind these pixels, we're enjoying the work of Glen Cordle, who is a CAD designer and digital artist. And, frankly, we're expecting this sort of take to come to the real world via a wrap once customer deliveries of the 2022 GT3 kick off.
