Is $265k Too Much for an Unrestored 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster? Probably Not

The great thing about classic cars is that, ironically, they never get old. Well, they do, physically, and at times age shows, but that isn’t stopping people from paying entire fortunes for a classic, even in a beat-down state. 19 photos



Like this one here: an unassuming 356A in Speedster guise that at the moment of press has no less than $265,000 pledged to its name on an auction website, with less than 10 hours left in the process.







Sporting crazing and areas of corrosion here and there, the 356A now selling does look quite noble. And that appearance was recognized at the 356 Club’s Southern California Concours in San Clemente, California last year, when it was named winner of the People’s Choice Unrestored category.



The car was originally one of about 140 356s to roll out the factory doors in black. It was owned for 40 years by a single family, but exchanged two more owners since 2016.



Some work has been done to it, as the interior comes in a modified form, and the 1.6-liter flat-four was refurbished not long ago, as did the four-speed transmission – both are the original, matching numbers hardware.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.