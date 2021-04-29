Crazy Porsche 911 VTOL Composition Digitally Alters Perception of Floating Cars

Not long ago, a digital artist would take inspiration from the creations of a fellow CGI master to come up with a restomod Porsche 911 for the near future, mixing the air-cooled design vibes with a very interesting powertrain choice.
Instead of going for the regular high-horsepower upgrade available from any traditional customization shop, pixel master Matteo Gentile (a.k.a. mattegentile on social media) wanted to free the vintage-modern Porsche from the constraints of driving on public roads. Hence, the 911 VTOL conversion, which means the sports car would be capable of vertical takeoff and landing, at least in the virtual world.
Additionally, he paid tribute to the awe-inspiring work of fellow virtual artist Chris Labrooy, which is well known both for taking floating car liberties and being an exponent of the recent NFT current. Gentile instead uses the Gumroad online platform to put a value on his creations, which is probably one of the reasons he decided to elaborate the 911 VTOL project further.
Normally, we would just update the previous gallery with the new works, but this time around, it wasn’t just the green and blue flying 911 examples that attracted our attention in the first place (we like those as well, naturally). More specifically, it’s the odd floating car parking job between the red and gold 911 VTOL units sitting on top of another of his Porsche creations, a restomod 930 (a.k.a. the 1975 to 1989 911 Turbo).
There’s a bit of melange of genres here, as the latter seems to be the same Porsche used in a different video (also embedded below) where it shared the spotlight alongside an equally cool Ferrari Testarossa. Now, the traditional 930 restomod sits beneath the red and gold 911 VTOLs as if the author is trying to imagine a car-based Christmas tree.
That would be odd, though, since we’ve just celebrated Easter, but the answer is very simple: it’s again heavily inspired by the work of Labrooy. Who knows, maybe it won’t take long before we see Gentile abandon Gumroad in favor of a shot at NFT glory...
