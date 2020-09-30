3 1961 Porsche Junior 108 Tractor Is Looking for a New Owner

More on this:

1960 Porsche MOMO 356 RSR Outlaw Is a One-Off Classic

Heavily modified classic Porsches are always going to polarize opinions. But it's safe to say that the 356 RSR is unique and attention-grabbing. 14 photos



Auction house



The idea for the 356 RCR Outlaw came in 2021, when a friend of Rod's sketched out a modern tribute to the Porsche 935 works racing car. A sponsor was found in MOMO and work began with a 356 T5 coupe body.



After much repair and modifications, this was made to fit over



“We wanted to pull all the best pieces from various models and years of Porsche and bring them together in a package that is fun, exciting and kind of mind-blowing”, Emory told Porsche last year.



Everybody loves the way this thing looks from the back, which is where the engine reveals its performance-enhancing goodies. The Outlaw is fitted with an Emory-Rothsport flat-four engine, based around the 3.6-liter flat-six powerplant from the ’90s. This 2.4-liter packs twin Garrett GT28R ball-bearing turbos and a purpose-built fuel-injection system helping it produce 393 hp.



The KW coilover suspension offers 1.5 inches of available lift and a notable handling upgrade. Momo Heritage center-lock wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber fill the small arches and hide bigger brakes.



Finally, the interior is like an homage to the past with fiberglass footboards and dash caps, which took their inspiration from the 917 and 935 race cars. And like in the Porsche GT cars, this uses marine-grade rubberized Hardura flooring.



Emory Motorsports have been building Porsche since the mid-1990s. However, this is the car that made owner Rod Emory famous. It was put together a few years ago, and thankfully, we have the perfect excuse to talk about it again during Porsche Month: it was sold.Auction house RM Sotheby's put together a nice video presentation in August and found this Outlaw Porsche a new home for an almost unbelievable $858,000. This proves customizing classics can add value if it's done by the right person.The idea for the 356 RCR Outlaw came in 2021, when a friend of Rod's sketched out a modern tribute to the Porsche 935 works racing car. A sponsor was found in MOMO and work began with a 356 T5 coupe body.After much repair and modifications, this was made to fit over 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera chassis (964 C2). Unique aero elements are tied together by the Meteorite Matte Metallic and accentuated with racy wheels and lowered suspension.“We wanted to pull all the best pieces from various models and years of Porsche and bring them together in a package that is fun, exciting and kind of mind-blowing”, Emory told Porsche last year.Everybody loves the way this thing looks from the back, which is where the engine reveals its performance-enhancing goodies. The Outlaw is fitted with an Emory-Rothsport flat-four engine, based around the 3.6-liter flat-six powerplant from the ’90s. This 2.4-liter packs twin Garrett GT28R ball-bearing turbos and a purpose-built fuel-injection system helping it produce 393 hp.Thecoilover suspension offers 1.5 inches of available lift and a notable handling upgrade. Momo Heritage center-lock wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber fill the small arches and hide bigger brakes.Finally, the interior is like an homage to the past with fiberglass footboards and dash caps, which took their inspiration from the 917 and 935 race cars. And like in the Porsche GT cars, this uses marine-grade rubberized Hardura flooring.