Porsche Design and Puma Launch Engine-Inspired Sneakers Just in Time for Summer

Footwear is a key piece for a driver since it's directly responsible for speed and brake control. Combining the classic Porsche yellow with engine-inspired graphics, this new collection from Puma aims to take things one step further for the summer. Now you can match your car with a nice pair of shoes that feel lightweight when you floor that gas pedal.
Reaching for versatility and efficiency, Porsche Design and Puma say they've selected the most advanced technology and eco-friendly materials to launch the spring and summer 2021 collection. The range includes padded shirts, vests, bomber jackets, and hoodies. Interestingly enough, its padded line comes in a fabric that is sourced from recycled plastic bottles.
From jacket to tee, this line welcomes the NILIT Breeze functions. The Nylon cooling yarns have a special cooling effect as well as an ultra-soft feeling to them. The technology helps in maintaining a stable body temperature during and after physical exercise.
To round out the package, the range includes state-of-the-art technology for sneakers as well. The RCT Shoe is the newest design from Porsche. Featuring a dynamic combination of XETIC cushioning and Puma's DISC System closing, this hybrid shoe looks (and probably feels) like a fresh breeze. The streamlined simplistic shoe shape allows drivers to reliably step on the brakes and accelerator, ensuring at the same time that the sneakers are properly secured.
XETIC tech, developed in partnership with MIT, uses a combination of foam and structure that compresses when you walk, adding a plus of comfort. Furthermore, the recycled fabrics in the upper part and the chrome-free leather give it a sustainable and dynamic edge.
The sneaker comes in a Glacier Grey and Yellow colorway, and it's priced at $320, which makes it the most expensive shoe out of the collection. If you want to get your hands on these bad boys, you'll have to dip into your savings.
