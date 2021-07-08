Sir Stirling Moss to Be Honored at Goodwood FOS, Famous 300 SLR Goes on Display

It's finally time for the 2021 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But things just won't be the same this year, as Sir Stirling Moss is no longer with us after he passed away last year. Even so, Mercedes-Benz has thought of him, and he will be honored at the event.
In just two years, the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. An event that all automotive enthusiasts should attend at least once in their lives, the FOS has been growing year after year. There is an abundance of vehicles of all sorts, being driven by race drivers or celebrities, and all of them are brought together in the same place, once every year.
In 1993, the event saw a crowd of 25,000 people in attendance, but that figure grew year after year, and it's now fairly common for over 100,000 fans to make the trip over to West Sussex, in England. Sir Stirling Moss is in a better place now, but Mercedes-Benz and the Duke of Richmond wanted to honor his memory by creating a special exhibit.
Designer and artist Andy Dance was commissioned to create several obelisks, that will surround the special spot dedicated to the memory of the former racing driver. The original 300 SRL "722" will be displayed on a pedestal that's covered by a glass cube, and the obelisks will be placed all around it. This car was capable of going over 186 mph (300 kph) back in 1955, and it's a shame we won't see it on track this year. The obelisks will have monitors embedded in them, and fans will be able to follow videos of Sir Stirling Moss at various points in his life.
Mercedes-Benz has even created a digital book of condolences, where people can express their thoughts, and these will also be displayed on the screens. Sir Stirling Moss was an absolute legend, and he was racing in Mille Miglia events and Formula 1 even before my parents were born! His 1955 victories in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR were decisive for the World Sports Car Championship that year, which the German car manufacturer won.
