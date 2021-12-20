1954 Dodge Town Panel Is an Unlikely Hot Rod, Hides Chevy Surprise Under the Hood

2 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Parked for Longer Than Anyone Can Remember Begs for an LS6

Hot-rodded pickup trucks are nothing unusual, but you won't see too many high-performance van conversions out there. Especially if it's a 1950s Dodge Town Panel hauler. Yet here we are, looking at a hot-rodded panel truck that's actually very cool. 13 photos SUV . Both were based on the Dodge C Series pickup truck.



While the latter was replaced in 1960, both Town models soldiered on until 1971 as variations of the first- and second-generation D Series truck. Both vehicles were then replaced by the more iconic Dodge Ramcharger.



Getting back to the first-year, 1954 Town Panel, it was pretty much a C Series from the nose to the doors with a van-style rear end. It wasn't Dodge's first panel truck, but it was the first the company advertised separately from the hauler it was based on.



Fast forward to 2021 and these panel vans are somewhat scarce. But they're not insanely valuable, so it makes sense to turn one into a hot rod. And this two-tone



But it's the lowered stance, the blacked-out front grille and bumpers, and the fat, Cragar S/S wheels that give it a hot-rodded appearance. Add flashy flames on the front fenders and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons might show up at your door to buy it. A pair of modern headlamps with LED lights round off the visual upgrade.



These panel trucks came with rather spartan interiors, but this one looks pretty cool thanks to



Things take a surprising turn when you open the hood because this panel truck no longer features a Mopar heart. The Town Panel was originally available with a selection of inline-six and V8 engines good for up to 200 horsepower, but the owner wanted a bit more oomph and went with a Chevrolet engine.



Let's have a moment of silence so we can hear Mopar purists yell "sacrilege!"



The Chevy V8 in question is a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill that appears to be modern. It's described as "lightly modified" and it features an aluminum Edelbrock intake manifold with a four-barrel carburetor. There's no word on output, but since a stock 350



The mill runs smooth and mates to a GM-sourced automatic gearbox. A nine-inch Ford unit replaced the factory rear end. While the rear wheels are still fitted with drum brakes, the front axle features modern discs.



