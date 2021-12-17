Perfectly Restored 1948 Palace Royale Travel Trailer Is Pure Eye Candy

When it comes to vintage trailers, Airstream and Winnebago products are generally regarded as the rarest and most expensive out there. But there are many other brands you want to consider if you're in the market for a classic camper. Palace Travel Coach is one of them and this restored Royale Trailer is a stunning example of how a Concours-ready RV should look like.
Established in Flint, Michigan in the 1930s, the Palace Travel Coach Corporation built travel trailers into the 1960s. It was one of the largest camper manufacturers during that time and the first to produce a trailer with a full metal roof. Introduced in the 1940s, the Royale was one of the first trailers to feature an all-metal body and a full-height door.
A whopping 73 years old as of 2021, this camper was restored to museum quality and looks downright stunning thanks to a two-tone paint job combining green and cream. And because the interior was completely redone, we could say that it looks better than when it left the Palace factory back in 1948.
The camper comes with a modern, comfortable bed, a kitchen area with modern amenities and green cabinets, a small couch, and plenty of storage compartments. It also includes a stainless-steel wet bath for additional comfort. On top of that, it's on par with any modern camper out there thanks to an air conditioning system, 12-volt electronics, hot water, a water pump.
The list of modern upgrades continued under the shell with electric brakes and a torsion axle. If you're in the market for a stunning vintage trailer, this Palace Royale is being auctioned off via Hemmings. Bidding has reached $2,300 with 13 days to go, but the auction has a reserve that hasn't been met.
If you also need a classic car to pull this trailer, the seller is also offering a 1952 Chevrolet Suburban with a matching livery. Also restored and fitted with various upgrades, the SUV was listed separately and bidding is at $10,000 with 13 days to go. Both vehicles are located in Arizona.
Where would you drive this stunning pair?
