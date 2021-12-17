Perfectly Restored 1948 Palace Royale Travel Trailer Is Pure Eye Candy

More on this:

1 1956 Pontiac Chieftain Aluminum Camper Is Unique and Mysterious at the Same Time

2 Custom-Made 4x4 Expedition Camper Truck Is the Perfect LEGO Motorhome For Your Mini-Figs

3 Texas Junkyard Is Home to a Couple of Extremely Rare Airstream Trailers

4 Atomic Camper Is Still the World’s Coolest Handmade RV, Still on the Road

5 1972 Winnebago Brave With LS Swap and Modern Interior Is a Restomod RV in Disguise