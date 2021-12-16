autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

Modified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Combines LS Power With Off-Road Cred

Home > News > Custom Cars
16 Dec 2021, 15:34 UTC ·
For the 1989 model year, Chevrolet improved the K5 Blazer’s 10-bolt axles to 30-spline shafts compared to the previous 28-spline units. The Golden Bowtie had also switched from a multi-belt accessory drive to a serpentine belt for the 5.7-liter V8 small-block engine that used to be standard issue.
Modified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engine 18 photos
Modified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engineModified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with 408 stroked LS engine
This particular example of the breed is better in every respect from its bone-stock former past, starting with the pro-built LS that’s been stroked to 408 cubic inches. North Carolina's Prestige Motorsports gifted the 6.7-liter mill with a conical filter element that feeds a coated tube and fronts a 102-millimeter throttle body connected to a FAST LSXR 102 intake manifold.

LS3-style 821 heads, Manley pushrods, LS7 lifters, titanium retainers, and many other high-quality parts come together to produce a whopping 547 horsepower and 519 pound-feet (704 Nm) of torque. The beefed-up V8 breathes out with the help of a tucked exhaust system from MagnaFlow.

As to how is that power channeled to the rear or all four wheels, this world-class restomod utilizes a Jake's Performance 4L80E derived from the venerable TH400. The four-speed automatic reportedly features billet internals and a Yank torque converter. Out back, the 14-bolt rear axle is joined by an Eaton Detroit Locker automatic locking differential with Yukon gears and Branik Motorsports shafts while the front comes in the guise of a Dana 60 with a Detroit Locker, Yukon gears, and RCV shafts.

The final piece of the driveline is a stout NP205 transfer case with a Magnum Underdrive planetary reduction box from Offroad Design. Four-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power while four-link front and rear suspension units with Eibach coils and Fox shocks complete the picture.

From the standpoint of design, the bi-tone paintwork is perfectly suited for a powerful overlander like this exceptional rig. The custom plaid interior with PRP seats and a six-point roll cage is a thing of utilitarian beauty in its own right. On a final note, the K5 Blazer offered by RK Motors Charlotte with 461 miles (742 kilometers) on the clock is the opposite of affordable.

$259,900 for a three-decade-old utility vehicle with modern hardware is a lot of money, but nonetheless, there is no K5 Blazer quite like this fellow.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer restomod chevrolet k5 blazer for sale
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories