Modified 1989 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Combines LS Power With Off-Road Cred

For the 1989 model year, Chevrolet improved the K5 Blazer’s 10-bolt axles to 30-spline shafts compared to the previous 28-spline units. The Golden Bowtie had also switched from a multi-belt accessory drive to a serpentine belt for the 5.7-liter V8 small-block engine that used to be standard issue. 18 photos



LS3-style 821 heads, Manley pushrods, LS7 lifters, titanium retainers, and many other high-quality parts come together to produce a whopping 547 horsepower and 519 pound-feet (704 Nm) of torque. The beefed-up V8 breathes out with the help of a tucked exhaust system from MagnaFlow.



As to how is that power channeled to the rear or all four wheels, this world-class restomod utilizes a Jake's Performance 4L80E derived from the venerable TH400. The four-speed automatic reportedly features billet internals and a Yank torque converter. Out back, the 14-bolt rear axle is joined by an Eaton Detroit Locker automatic locking differential with Yukon gears and Branik Motorsports shafts while the front comes in the guise of a Dana 60 with a Detroit Locker, Yukon gears, and RCV shafts.



The final piece of the driveline is a stout NP205 transfer case with a Magnum Underdrive planetary reduction box from Offroad Design. Four-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power while four-link front and rear suspension units with Eibach coils and Fox shocks complete the picture.



From the standpoint of design, the bi-tone paintwork is perfectly suited for a powerful overlander like this exceptional rig. The custom plaid interior with PRP seats and a six-point roll cage is a thing of utilitarian beauty in its own right. On a final note, the K5 Blazer offered by



$259,900 for a three-decade-old utility vehicle with modern hardware is a lot of money, but nonetheless, there is no K5 Blazer quite like this fellow.



