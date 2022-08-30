10K-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Grips the Pavement Via Premium Bridgestone Rubber

Memorable motorcycles from the 1990s are plentiful, but few have a legacy to match that of the CBR.
In the same way that Honda’s CB750 changed the motorcycling landscape forever upon its debut in 1969, the legendary CBR900RR took the sport bike game to a whole new level in the nineties. When it arrived on the scene, the Fireblade totally wiped the floor with the competition thanks to its nimble handling and lightweight construction!
Pictured above is a 1993 model with approximately 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer, and it’s in pretty decent condition despite some blemishes. This first-gen ‘Blade wears youthful upholstery on its rider and pillion saddles, as well as a Dominator slip-on exhaust muffler and freshly-installed Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 tires.
Additionally, the bike’s present-day owner had its fuel tank internally cleaned and resealed, while the carbs have been treated to a full rebuild. New spark plugs and a modern fuel pump also make an appearance, along with a set of aftermarket fairings identical to their OEM counterparts.
Getting its power from a liquid-cooled 893cc four-banger with sixteen valves, quad 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin carburetors, and 11:1 compression, the ‘93 MY CBR is good for up to 122 ponies at 10,500 rpm. Lower down the rev range, its inline-four engine will go about producing 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of crank-measured torque.
A six-speed transmission channels this oomph to the rear hoop, making use of a wet multi-plate clutch and a drive chain. The whole procedure can launch Honda’s missile past the quarter-mile mark in 10.8 asphalt-shattering ticks, and it will ultimately lead to a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
You may find this old-school Fireblade on Bring a Trailer until the early afternoon of September 4, with all the stock bodywork included in the sale. There’s no predetermined reserve price set by the seller, so the Japanese predator is pretty much guaranteed to find a new home! At the time of this article, the leading bid amounts to $5k, but that isn’t likely to be the case for very long.
