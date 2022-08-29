Ford Bronco With “Damage All Over” Shows Only 2,744 Miles on the Clock

“Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order.” That’s what Ford’s website says about the 2022 Bronco, one of the hottest SUVs on the market right now, an SUV that often goes way above the suggested retail price due to flippers and dealer markups.
The owner of this 2022 model certainly regrets what happened to it, more so if you remember that ordering a Bronco comes with a ridiculously long delivery estimate. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the order bank for the 2023 model year will open on September 12th for existing reservation holders.
Listed on Copart with “damage all over” and 2,744 miles (4,416 kilometers) on the clock, the red-painted example in the photo gallery has a certificate of salvage that highlights damage to the tune of more than 75 percent. In other words, it would be too darn expensive to repair the two-door SUV.
Currently going for $6,200 on Copart, the Bronco is incorrectly listed as a Base trim level despite the Wildtrak stickers on its front fenders. You can also notice that it’s rocking the beefy tires and the black-painted wheels of the Sasquatch Package, which are both standard on the Bronco Wildtrak.
With two doors, Ford charges $49,780 at the very least for this grade. Slotted between the Badlands and four-door-only Everglades, the Wildtrak was developed and tested in legendary off-road racing locations such as Johnson Valley in California. A dune runner rather than a rock crawler, the Wildtrak is rocking Bilstein position-sensitive monotube shocks, a 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and plenty of black accents. The advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement is complemented by two locking diffs, one up front and the other out back.
The online auction will end in approximately one day and 2 hours, on August 30th at 5:00 pm EEST. The write-off is currently located in Baltimore, Maryland at Copart Baltimore East on 601 W Patapsco Ave.
