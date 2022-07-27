NHTSA Approves Investigation Into 2021 Ford Bronco 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine Failures

A month ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an initial investigation into the catastrophic engine failures of the 2021 model year Ford Bronco equipped with the optional twin-turbo V6, namely the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Three petitions were filed as of May 27th, and no fewer than 32 complaints were filed with the federal watchdog.
The Office of Defects Investigation has formalized the investigation after meeting with the Ford Motor Company, which told the safety boffins that valve keepers don’t hold the retainer in place, allowing the valve spring to detach. This, in turn, results in interference between the valve and piston.
The too-long-didn’t-read version is engine lockup, which is pretty much unacceptable in this day and age. Documents published by ODI reveal 26 questionnaires that relate to the defect in the subject vehicles. Complaint number 11448171 alleges that “the engine failed going down the interstate in the middle lane. Complete loss of power. Fortunate to be able to coast to the shoulder. Dealership says the engine failed and needs to be replaced.”
Another example? Complaint number 11448461 alleges that “without any warning lamps, messages, or any other symptoms, I lost power going at roughly 45 miles per hour. I was traveling on a rural road, but this could have caused a serious accident would’ve happened in traffic or on a highway. Dealer diagnosed a dropped valve in the engine,” which reportedly had 2,400 miles (3,862 kilometers) when it went belly up.
Formalizing the investigation is the first step to a safety recall, but only time will tell if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will convince the Ford Motor Company to issue a recall. Given how many incidents have been reported on the Bronco6G.com forum alone, the automaker should – at the very least – issue a technical service bulletin.
On a related note, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is currently facing a supply constraint. Other constraints include the modular front bumper, Sasquatch Package, molded-in-color hard top, Wildtrak trim level, Towing Capability Package, the Lux Package, Badlands trim level, and two-door body style.
The too-long-didn’t-read version is engine lockup, which is pretty much unacceptable in this day and age. Documents published by ODI reveal 26 questionnaires that relate to the defect in the subject vehicles. Complaint number 11448171 alleges that “the engine failed going down the interstate in the middle lane. Complete loss of power. Fortunate to be able to coast to the shoulder. Dealership says the engine failed and needs to be replaced.”
Another example? Complaint number 11448461 alleges that “without any warning lamps, messages, or any other symptoms, I lost power going at roughly 45 miles per hour. I was traveling on a rural road, but this could have caused a serious accident would’ve happened in traffic or on a highway. Dealer diagnosed a dropped valve in the engine,” which reportedly had 2,400 miles (3,862 kilometers) when it went belly up.
Formalizing the investigation is the first step to a safety recall, but only time will tell if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will convince the Ford Motor Company to issue a recall. Given how many incidents have been reported on the Bronco6G.com forum alone, the automaker should – at the very least – issue a technical service bulletin.
On a related note, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is currently facing a supply constraint. Other constraints include the modular front bumper, Sasquatch Package, molded-in-color hard top, Wildtrak trim level, Towing Capability Package, the Lux Package, Badlands trim level, and two-door body style.