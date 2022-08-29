1985 Honda VF700F Interceptor With Less Than 11K Miles Looks Rather Enticing

With its 534-pound curb weight, this specimen isn’t much of a performer on the twisties, but that’s not to say that it isn’t a competent machine.
Currently located in North Carolina, this 1985 Honda VF700F Interceptor shows just under 10,600 miles (17,000 km) on the counter. Mind you, the motorcycle does have some blemishes here and there, but you’ll be hard-pressed to notice until you look up close. Honda’s old-school warrior is brought to life by a liquid-cooled V4 mill that’s mated to a hydraulic wet clutch and a five-speed gearbox.
The engine comes with sixteen valves actuated via dual overhead cams, quad Keihin carburetors, and a displacement of 698cc. When the tachometer’s needle hovers above the 10k-rpm mark, a maximum power output figure numbering 81 ponies will be generated at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the four-cylinder titan can summon up to 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) of torque at 8,500 revs per minute.
Upon reaching the rear 18-inch D.I.D wheel through a drive chain, this force allows the Interceptor to run the quarter-mile in a very reasonable 12.6 seconds. The powertrain is embraced by a double cradle skeleton, whose front end sits on telescopic forks with TRAC (Torque Reactive Anti-Dive System) technology and 5.5 inches (140 mm) of travel.
At the opposite end, you’ll see a rebound-adjustable monoshock that lets the wheel travel up to 4.1 inches (105 mm). Braking is accomplished through the use of dual slotted rotors up north and a single disc at six o’clock. Lastly, the VF700F has a curb weight of 534 pounds (242 kg), and its fuel capacity is measured at 5.8 gallons (22 liters).
Have a gander at the auctions taking place on Bring a Trailer right now, and you’ll find this classic Interceptor listed at no reserve until tomorrow evening (August 30)! A total of five bids have been submitted so far, with the highest amounting to 3,500 freedom bucks. Thus, you might be able to score the ‘85 MY predator for about $4,000 if you’re lucky.
