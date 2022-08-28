Yellow 1976 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Comes With Unknown Mileage and Looks to Die For

Here are almost 600 pounds of old-school Japanese charm for those who won’t shy away from a beefier ride.
The GL1000 Gold Wing pictured in these photos is a 1976 model from Honda’s range, equipped with a new timing belt, fresh motor oil, and a set of Kenda Challenger tires. Under previous ownership, this classic tourer was given a youthful coat of paint over its radiator shroud and what looks like the gas tank.
It’s important to note that the GL1000’s real fuel chamber is located underneath the seat, so the place where you’d normally find it is occupied by the electrics, radiator expansion tank, and air filter. Back to our analysis: a similar cosmetic treatment was applied to the side panels, while the brightwork components have been re-chromed for a squeaky-clean appearance.
Now, we’d love to tell you the distance covered by this first-gen Gold Wing, but its total mileage turns out to be a complete mystery. That being said, let’s dive in for a quick look at the bike’s fundamentals to make sure we’re all familiarized with what’s under the hood. Its power source comes in the form of a liquid-cooled 999cc flat-four with eight valves, a counter-rotating alternator, and quad 32 mm (1.3-inch) Keihin carbs.
When solicited, this SOHC goliath will be about delivering up to 78 ponies and 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. A five-speed gearbox uses an enclosed driveshaft to transmit the oomph to the rear wheel, thus enabling the ‘76 MY GL1000 to reach a top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).
Before you add any fluids to the equation, Honda’s predator will tip the scales at a burly 584 pounds (265 kg). This well-preserved Gold Wing is making its way to auction at no reserve, and you’ve got until September 1 to check it out on Bring a Trailer! For now, one would have to spend about seven grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at $6,300.
